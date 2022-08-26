Treecle (TRCL) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $31,861.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treecle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treecle has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Treecle Coin Profile

Treecle (CRYPTO:TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

