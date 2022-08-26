Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 85,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,345 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.65.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

