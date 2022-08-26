Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. 801,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 271,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,258 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

