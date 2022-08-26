Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 10,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Pinduoduo makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. abrdn plc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,804. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

