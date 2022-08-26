Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,758,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. 58,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

