True North Advisors LLC Buys 3,753 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $94.54. 41,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,449. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.