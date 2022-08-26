True North Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 204,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 690,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,088 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.