True North Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 426,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 29,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,330. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

