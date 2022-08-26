True North Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,026. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

