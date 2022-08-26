True North Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 223,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

