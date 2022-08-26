True North Advisors LLC Sells 8,809 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 119,430 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 301,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,719,387. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

