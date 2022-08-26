True North Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after purchasing an additional 762,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.12. 115,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.89.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

