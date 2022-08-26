TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

