Truist Financial Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $168.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $178.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.01 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

