Truist Financial Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $18.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

IOVA stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

