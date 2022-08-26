Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Cap of $408.07 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $408.07 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00796090 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016753 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
