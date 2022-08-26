TrustFi Network (TFI) Price Up 27.1% This Week

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. TrustFi Network has a total market cap of $193,399.83 and approximately $99,809.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustFi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.
TrustFi Network Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
