TrustFi Network (TFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191,467.18

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. TrustFi Network has a total market cap of $191,467.18 and $36,922.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
TrustFi Network Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
TrustFi Network Coin Trading
