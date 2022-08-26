Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twilio by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $1,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,664,000 after buying an additional 234,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Twilio by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

