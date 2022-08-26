UBS Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $590.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $421.55 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

