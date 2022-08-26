UBS Group Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

BMW opened at €74.47 ($75.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.27 and its 200 day moving average is €79.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

