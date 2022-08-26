Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $433.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.04. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

