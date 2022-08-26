Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.48.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $419.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
