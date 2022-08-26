Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $419.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.92. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

