Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.8 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

