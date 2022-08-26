Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.05.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.8 %
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
