Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.70-21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $477.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.47. 2,579,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,627. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

