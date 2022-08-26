Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $419.25, but opened at $434.43. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $430.10, with a volume of 15,554 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

