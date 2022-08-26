Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $106.44 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $106.44 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00579471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00257227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00058000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

