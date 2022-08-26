UniCrypt (UNCX) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,928.00

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for $263.91 or 0.01278161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 7% against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $28,928.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,828 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network.

UniCrypt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

