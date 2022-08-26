UniDex (UNIDX) Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $11,498.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniDex has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniDex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.