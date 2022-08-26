Unido EP Hits Market Capitalization of $896,647.98 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Unido EP has a market cap of $896,647.98 and $36,473.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00806594 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017055 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
