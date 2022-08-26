UniFarm Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. UniFarm has a total market cap of $98,268.45 and approximately $40,964.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00807385 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016946 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
