Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

