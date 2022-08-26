Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.22. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

