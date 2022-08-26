United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.80

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.16. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 29,656 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
