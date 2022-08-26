Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Several research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. 24,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.07.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
