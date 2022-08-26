Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.