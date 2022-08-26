Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of UHT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
