Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $39.47

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.47, but opened at $38.49. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading

