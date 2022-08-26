Unlock Protocol (UDT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,509.00

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unlock Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,530.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00129235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079970 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unlock Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unlock Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.