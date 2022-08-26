US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.