US Bancorp DE Buys 3,801 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

