US Bancorp DE Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

