US Bancorp DE Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCK opened at $366.89 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.69.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

