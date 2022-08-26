US Bancorp DE Has $42.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 740,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,090 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,367,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

