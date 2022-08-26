US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $42,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $272.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.