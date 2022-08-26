US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,272 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

NYSE PLD opened at $132.78 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

