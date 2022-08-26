US Bancorp DE Purchases 944,205 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6,283.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,205 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.41% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $43,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

