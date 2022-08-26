US Bancorp DE Sells 14,847 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $43,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

