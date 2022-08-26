US Bancorp DE Sells 2,153 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $277.32 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

