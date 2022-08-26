US Bancorp DE Sells 3,630 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $394.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

