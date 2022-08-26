US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.